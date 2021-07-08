Blog: Elsa Moves In Later Today. Heavy Rain Arrives Ahead Of The Storm.

Tropical storm Elsa is moving through the Carolinas and is expected head through west of Hampton Roads this evening.

As of Thursday morning, the strongest winds were away from the center well to the east/southeast. In fact it looks like some of the worst weather was coming from some of the rain bands that were about 100 miles from the center. That will be a theme today that will impact our region.

There is a pretty high confidence in the track now both for the timing and the direction. The center of Elsa seems to be broadening a bit. Keeping that in mind the center is forecast to be close to the Raleigh/Durham area by the mid afternoon.

Track Of Elsa

Then it will be over our area somewhere between the Northern Neck and Fredericksburg between about 8-11pm. It will then kick out by early tomorrow morning.

Track Of Elsa

It will jet off quickly to the northeast after that point. It will probably be near Boston by tomorrow afternoon.

So again …That’s the center. However, the rain and wind will stretch out far from the storm. So in our area we will already have some rain bands moving through by around midday.

Future Trak (Early Afternoon)

Then we’ll have a couple of rain bands between the afternoon and evening. This will impact the evening commuters. Rain may really slow down traffic with potential street flooding and reduced visibility.

Future Trak (This Evening)

Meanwhile the center of Elsa will still be to our west during the early evening. Between about 8-11 p.m. the center will move north/northwest of Hampton Roads. There will be a big cluster of showers and storms through that time with the biggest concentration near and south of the center.

Future Trak (Tonight)

The storm and the rain will push out after about 1 a.m. Then we’ll be partly cloudy for most of Friday with a few showers and storms late in the day. Those will be ahead of a cool front and not attached to Elsa.

Rain will be heavy in the bands as well as near the center of the storm. So on its current track there is a cluster of heavier rain forecast from Hampton Roads to the northwest.

Rainfall Forecast (4 Models)

This goes along well with the area that the Flash Flood Watch covers.

Flash Flood Watch

However, heavy rain will be possible east/southeast of this watch. It’s just more likely in the watch area. We could see 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

The wind won’t be too bad during the day. Winds will steadily increase out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with some gusts to 25-30 mph late in the afternoon.

Wind Gust Forecast

There is a Tropical Storm Warning for most of the area through tonight.

Tropical Storm Warning

This is for wind gusts to 39mph or higher. During the evening the winds will increase over the region. They will be strongest near the shore. We could have some gusts there to 40mph or a bit higher between about 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Wind Gust Forecast (Tonight)

After about 8 p.m. there could be a few wind gusts up to 30-35 mph in some inland spots and the metro. The wind will die off quickly after midnight. Tomorrow we’ll have a steady breeze out of the southwest.

There is a threat for isolated (to possibly a few) tornadoes today. The highest potential for that is to the east and southeast of the center of the storm. However, I think we could see it in any of the rain bands that enter our area. For now the Storm Prediction Center has most of the area in a slight risk for severe weather (category 2 out of 5).

Severe Risk

There is already a large amount of spin with the system. All it needs to do is focus down on one of the thunderstorms. There will also be a high amount of deep humidity and low clouds. So stay alert for any possible warnings that could pop off later today.

Tidal flooding shouldn’t be an issue this time around. There may be a slight water rise from the northern Albemarle Sound up into southern Virginia Beach, but it shouldn’t be bad. This is from the persistent southwest then southeast winds.

The weather tomorrow will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. There will be a few showers and storms late in the day. Then a cool front will move through Friday nigh into Saturday morning. This could bring a few more scattered showers or storms, but they shouldn’t last too long. We’ll be mild Saturday with highs in the 80s. We’ll be hot and humid Sunday with a few p.m. showers and storms. Overall, the weekend will be much quieter.

Stay tuned for updates through the day.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler