Blog: Easter Forecast Looks Good!

Hard to believe it is Easter already, but here it is. Time is flying! We have a big area of high pressure in the region today. It will be very nice out with lots of sunshine and high temperatures near 70 degrees.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have dry/mild weather for the next couple of days. Then by mid-week there will be a front sitting and stalling over the region. So we’ll have a few showers possible around that time.

The moisture will increase quite a bit later this week as well as the clouds. We’ll also have an increasing chance for rain. So rain will be likely Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will finally be pretty steady for the next 7 days. Mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. I don’t think we’ll have any more freeze conditions in the region until next Fall, but I can’t rule out a light frost yet for the next couple of weeks.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler