Blog: Drying Out Today. Warm Weekend Ahead.

The area of low pressure that was over our region yesterday has moved out to sea. It was the main cause for yesterday’s soaker. We ended up getting about 0.5″ up to an inch and a half of rainfall in the region.

48 Hour Rain Totals

Norfolk has had 4.2″ for the month so far. That puts us up 1.24″ above average for the month and 2.78″ above average for the year (so far). That is according to the National Weather Service. Today we will get a chance to dry things out. We have high pressure building in from the north with a cool front well to our south.

Regional Weather Map

Even though the rain had moved out, we still had a lot of clouds this morning over the region. Through the day the clouds will break up. We’ll go to partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a northeast breeze today, but it should be fairly light. So high temps will be near 60 for many with some 50s near the shore.

A warm front will lift up into the region by tomorrow morning. There will be some clouds with a few isolated showers early. Then we’ll clear up as the front pushes to our north. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. This will push high temperatures up to the upper 70s over most of the area. However, a cool front will drop in late in the day. This could A. Kick off some more isolated showers, and B. possibly drop temperatures in some northern/coastal areas. Winds will turn out of the east or northeast for a bit late in the day.

Future Trak (Late Friday)

The bulk of Friday looks great! Pollen levels are moderate today, but they will be high tomorrow.

The front will bounce around a bit on Saturday. This will give us more clouds and some scattered rain showers. I’ve got the highs in the 70s for now but low 70s. That could change if the position of the front changes, but I still think it will be mild either way. On Sunday the boundary will lift more northward again. So high temps will aim for the mid 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated showers by the evening. We’ll cool down on Monday with high temps near 70. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler