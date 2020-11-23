Blog: Drying Out Today. Possible Rain On Thanksgiving.

We had some rain showers overnight. Most of it was light, but there were some spots that were briefly moderate to heavy early this morning.

Rain This Morning

A cold front moved into the region before dawn. It is now offshore and moving east. We have high pressure edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The wind will pick up out of the northwest today. It will run at 10-15mph with a few gusts up to 25mph. This will help to dry things out. We’ve already hit the high temperatures today. They were in the low 60s this morning. We’ll be in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures This Afternoon

We’ll have clearing skies today with a lot of sunshine by the midday and afternoon.

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine, but there will be a persistent north breeze. So high temps will only be near 50 during the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll be mild and dry on Wednesday for any travelers. However, the forecast is currently looking pretty wet for Thanksgiving. The GFS model has a pretty big area of rain over us during most of the day.

GFS Model (Thursday)

It looks like a warm front will move in during the morning with a cool front later in the afternoon. High temps are aiming for around 70 degrees. The timing of these features still could change. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler