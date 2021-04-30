Blog: Drying Out Fast!

We did have a few showers early this morning as a cool front slowly dropped through the region.

Rain Showers This Morning

It’s been fairly humid humid over the past 24 hours, but that is coming to a screeching halt today. A cold front was pushing south of the metro this morning. Temps started in the 60s and 70s, but the winds were picking up out of the northwest. It was very warm (even hot) yesterday with high temps in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. However, today we’ll drop about 10 degrees. So high temps will be more in the upper 70s to near 80.

Forecast Temps Today

As I mentioned the humidity will be dropping like a brick today. This morning dew points were in the 60s. They will drop to the 40s during the day. So we’ll have clearing skies and fresher air pushing into the region. Pollen levels will be a bit more moderate today. However, the wind will be strong at times. Winds will run out of the northwest at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. There could be some higher gusts on the Eastern Shore. Possibly up to 40mph. These conditions will be conducive to wildfire formation. So Red Flag Warnings are up for this afternoon and evening for most of the region.

Red Flag Warnings

Be extra careful if you are dealing with any flame units today. Especially grills and outdoor candles.

Tonight a second cold front will drop into the region. It will pass through dry. Temps will drop down to the 40s tonight. The wind could be pretty gusty overnight for a time.

Tomorrow we’ll be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 60s. However, we’ll warm up quickly after that. High temps will bounce back to the low 80s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll still be dry. So it should be pretty comfortable.

Muggy Meter

The humidity will increase again early next week. Temps will be in the 80s for a couple more days. There may be some isolated to scattered showers at times, but I don’t see any large areas of rain through mid week.

Stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler