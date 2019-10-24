Blog: Dry Weather For A Bit!

We are doing pretty good on rain now. We quickly got caught up on rain totals during the last 2 weeks. Now we are up about 0.88″ for the month.

Rainfall Climate

So it’s not a bad thing that we’ll be dry for the next couple of days. A bit area of high pressure is sitting over the eastern third of the country. It’s a strong high. We’ll have nice weather today with lots of sunshine.

Regional Weather Map

After a chilly start we’ll warm up to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be light and out of the southeast. We’ll still be dry tomorrow, but we’ll have a few more clouds. High temps will be in the low 70s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. The humidity will increase. So we may have some isolated pm showers in the region. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Overall, it should be a decent day. However, by Sunday we’ll have a higher chance for rain showers. A big slug of moisture and a weak area of low pressure will move up into our region. We’ll warm up as well with high temps rising to the upper 70s. That’s about 10 degrees above average. We’ll be warm with some more possible showers Monday and Tuesday. Then we’ll cool down later in the week. Highs in the 50s by Thursday? Possibly. Stay tuned.

In the tropics….There is a weak disturbance over the southern Bay of Campeche that has a low chance for formation. It is moving generally north.

Tropical Satellite

It will likely get wrapped up into a cold front by the weekend, but it could briefly be a tropical system before that happens.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler