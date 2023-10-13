Enjoy today because rain showers and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend.

For Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. A NE wind will keep us slightly cooler at the coast with temperatures in the low 70s there, mid to upper 70s inland.

This morning, models still disagree some on where the low will track. That will determine where the heavier rain chances will be during the afternoon. I expect scattered showers no matter where the low tracks Saturday, but the heavier rain could vary in time/location depending on the track.

The general idea is for scattered morning showers, with a better chance for rain in the afternoon/evening.

Temperatures will cool behind the cold front, with highs on Saturday in the 60s and 70s and then only in the low 60s, if not upper 50s in spots on Sunday. A much cooler day. That cool weather lasts into next week with highs in the 60s.

Of interest – Saturday there is a partial solar eclipse. However, thanks to the clouds, it’ll be hard to see across much of our area. However, maybe a few spots will get lucky with a break or two in the clouds. If so, here’s the info for the eclipse. If clouds are too much you can watch online with NASA’s live stream.

Hope you have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter