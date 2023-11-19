A nice end to the weekend is expected. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Less wind overall today too.

A few more clouds move in on Monday especially late in the day. Rain should hold off until Tuesday morning.

For the month of November, we’ve only recorded at trace of rain at the Norfolk Airport. So this rain Tuesday/Wednesday will be very beneficial. I believe it will also signal a change in the pattern – with more rain chances expected over the next few weeks.

In terms of how much rain we’ll see – looks like most spots will pickup at least 0.75″ of rain to around 1″. I could see some spots seeing more, especially if some heavier rain showers and storms are able to develop Tuesday evening.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of a few more showers. Things will dry out late Wednesday into Wed night.

For Thanksgiving Day, highs will be in the low 50s. Typically, we’re in the upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day. There have of course been some exceptions over the years. The warmest was in 1985 with a high of 80°F. The coolest afternoon was in 1930, with a high of only 32°F!

If you’re traveling this week, be safe! Have a great week.

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

