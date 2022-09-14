We have some great weather in the region, and it is going to stick around for a while.

There’s a cool front to our south with high pressure edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The drier air has finally settled into the area. You probably felt some of it last night. Well, it’s firmly in place today.

Dew Points

We have a nice northerly breeze, and that will stay steady through the day. This should keep the high temperatures near 80 degrees with some low-mid 80s inland. we’ll be mostly sunny.

Today’s Forecast

We’ll continue with this same type of weather for the next few days.

Temperature Trend

Muggy Meter

It’s great that we will have dry conditions for the next several days, but it’s bad that there won’t be any rain. Take a look at the latest climate for the region.

Norfolk Climate Site: Rainfall

The driest year on record was in 1986. That year we only had 19.86″ of rainfall. Wow!

While the local weather is quiet, there is one feature in the tropics that is gaining some strength. The tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic has gotten a little more organized on satellite.

Tropical Weather Outlook

This feature is moving to the west/northwest. It is forecast to keep tracking that way by many of the models.

Hurricane Heat Potential And Forecast Models

The Hurricane WRF has trended more to the north of Puerto Rico. However, the GFS and Euro models keep it weak and track it basically to the west over the next few days.

GFS VS Euro Model

We’ll watch it closely over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler