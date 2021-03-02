Blog: Dry For Several Days?

I didn’t get to talk much about February’s weather yesterday. So I just wanted to do a quick recap today. Basically February finished close to average thanks to a late month warm streak.

February Climate

The month finished over 3″ above average for rainfall. Our yards are still soaked. Everyone has been begging/praying for a stretch of dry weather. Now it looks like we will finally get it. 2 cold fronts are dropping to our south today. High pressure is edging closer from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fair skies through the day. The breeze will be out of the north at 5-15mph this morning, but it should lighten up and turn to out of the northeast this afternoon. High temps will only rise to the mid 40s. This is pretty chilly for this time of year. The average high temperature is in the low-mid 50s. March temps do tend to bounce all over the place though. I’ve seen some years when we’ve hit 80 degrees by mid-March, and I’ve seen other years when high temps are in the 30s for a couple of days. We had a warm March last year, but a cold start to the month in 2019.

Tomorrow’s forecast has dried out over the last couple of days. There will be an area of low pressure passing to our south, but it looks like it will travel a little farther south now. So we’ll be partly cloudy tomorrow with a few showers along the southern Outer Banks. An isolated shower may make it as far north as the Albemarle Sound. However, the bulk of the region will be dry. We’ll have a light south wind. So high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 50s. A few spots may hit 60.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

After that we’ll have dry/cool conditions with high pressure locked-in to our west. We’ll have high temps near 50 degrees from Thursday through the weekend. The forecast looks dry through that time. There will be a big area of low pressure forming to our southeast over the weekend, but it looks like it will stay far enough away to have little impact on our region. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler