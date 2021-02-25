Blog: Dry & Cooler Today. What? More Rain This Weekend?

Yesterday was awesome outside! We had a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. High temps made it into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for most of the region.

Highs Yesterday

A cold front was moving through the region this morning. It only created a small strip of clouds.

Regional Weather Map

Temps started off very mild. We were in the mid-upper 50s until around sunrise. Then temps started to fall. Temps will fall a bit more. Then they’ll either hold or rise slightly to near 50 degrees this afternoon.

Today’s Afternoon Temperatures

We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a northeast breeze at 10-15mph. Tomorrow the front will be well to our south, but it will stall out. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds in the area. There could be some isolated showers late in the day as moisture pushes back up from the south. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The front will push north a bit on Saturday. We’ll be milder with high temps rising to near 60 degrees. However, we’ll have cloudy skies with lots of rain.

European Model (Saturday Morning)

Saturday still doesn’t look like a complete washout. It looks like the rain should break up some by the afternoon. The forecast for Sunday looks less wet, but there will still be a few showers in the region. Then the rain chance goes up again on Monday. Bad news for folks whose yards have just now started to dry out.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler