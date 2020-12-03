Blog: Dry & Cool Today, But Rain Chances Increase Soon.

I had to scrape some frost off of my vehicle this morning. It wasn’t too bad. Especially with my handy-dandy WAVY ice scraper (we gave them out at some public events in the past). Today we will warm up nicely! High pressure is overhead. So we’ll have lots of sunshine with a very light wind.

Regional Weather Map

You’ll notice that there is a weak area of low pressure down towards New Orleans. This is going to play a big part in our Saturday forecast. Before that point…Friday we will have increasing clouds and some isolated pm showers. High temps will at least be in the mid 60s. Some of the day will be pretty nice out, but there will definitely be more clouds in the afternoon. We’ll have a light southwest wind.

As mentioned, on Saturday there will be an area of low pressure to our west. We’ll have a breezy south/southeast wind that will push high temperatures up to the mid-upper 60s. However moisture will also really start to ramp up. So we’ll go from a mix of sun and clouds in the morning to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. There will also be some isolated showers moving in.

Future Trak (Friday Afternoon)

The area of low pressure that I mentioned above will be very close to the region Saturday morning. We could see some heavy rain at that time.

Future Trak (Saturday Morning)

The low will push to our north/northeast through the day. This should let the rain taper off. However, the models now disagree on the timing of that to happen. Our Future Trak model and the GFS have the rain continuing into Saturday afternoon.

Future Trak (Saturday Afternoon)

Meanwhile the NAM and the Euro dry us out nicely by the early afternoon hours.

European Model (Saturday Afternoon)

So I’ve split the forecast, and I’m calling for a 70% chance for rain in the morning with a 30% chance in the afternoon. Either way it will be arm out there. High temps will be in the upper 60s. A cold front will swipe through Hampton Roads by Saturday afternoon. This will drop our high temps into the low 50s by Sunday. At least we’ll be dry. Then we’ll be dry and chilly early next week.

Stay tuned for updates to the timing of Saturday’s rain.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler