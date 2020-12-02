Blog: Dry & Chilly…But Seasonable.

It’s going to be dry and chilly today. We started off in the 30s this morning. High temps will only top off near 50 degrees this afternoon. We have a big area of high pressure in the region. So we’ll have lots of sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

I was going to put up some outdoor holiday decorations yesterday, but the chilly breeze kept me from starting the job. So I put it off until today. Some of the wind gusts Tuesday were up to 25mph. I even saw some reports of a few decorations being blown over. Today the wind will be much lighter. It will be out of the west at 5-15mph.

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sun again. High temps will rise to the upper 50s with a light south wind. That will be close to the average for this time of year. Then we’ll be in the 60s on Friday with partly cloudy skies. There may be some isolated showers later in the day, but most of the day looks good. On Saturday we’ll have lots of rain with mild temps. The models have come into agreement about the timing of the rain. It looks like it will move in Friday night and last through early Saturday afternoon.

GFS Model

Then we’ll dry out Saturday evening into Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler