A 50/50 weekend is ahead for us – with very warm and dry conditions Saturday and some rain on Sunday.

Saturday we will see temperatures rise into the mid 60s for much of the area. It will be a dry, mild day with temperatures running above average. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. In the evening, we’ll still be fairly mild with temperatures around 60° at 5-6 pm falling into the upper 50s later in the night.

We will start off Sunday with a few showers on the radar. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at sunrise and quickly warm into the 60s – near 70 by midday. There could be a few showers or even a downpour in the morning. The higher rain chances arrive in the afternoon/evening as the cold front gets closer to us. Rainfall totals look to be around 1″ to 2.5″

There is a threat for a few strong to severe storms on Sunday. The highest risk will be in the late afternoon and evening – with strong, damaging wind gusts the primary concern. There is a lot of wind energy in the atmosphere with this system, so any heavier downpours could bring down some of the gusty winds to the surface.

Our region is currently in a Level 1 severe weather risk zone. I would not be surprised if by the midday update – the Storm Prediction Center upgrades parts of our area to a level 2 risk. We’ll keep you updated. Regardless, the concern is for those gusty winds and a chance of an isolated tornado developing as the storms move through. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts.

It will be quite breezy, if not windy at times on Sunday with gusts to 30 for much of the day. It’ll be a mild southerly wind. Those winds will increase overnight as the front moves through. Make sure you secure any of your outdoor holiday decorations!

Enjoy the mild temperatures!

