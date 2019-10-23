Blog: Dry Air Settles In For A While!

Yesterday the forecast called for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. We did have the scattered showers, but the thunderstorms were limited to part of northeast North Carolina in the evening.

Satellite/Radar Last Night

So most of the area just had a few scattered showers. What happened to the storms? Basically the warm front that was heading north never really made it past Elizabeth City. The instability stayed south of the front. I talked about that in detail in yesterday’s weather blog.

A cool front moved through in the evening, and cleared everything out. Now it is pushing offshore. High pressure is edging in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be dry today with lots of sunshine. The northwest breeze will run at 10mph, and that will drop the dew points to the 40s. Eventually they will even drop to the 30s in some places. It will be a very nice/comfortable day.

We’ll have lots of sun for the next couple of days. We’ll have cool/chilly mornings and mild afternoons. It will be some great Fall weather! We’ll still have quiet weather Friday, but the humidity will rise a bit as well as the clouds.

The humidity will really increase on Saturday, but the system that was scheduled to come on to cause rain has slowed down. The models really changed their tune in the last 24 (for Saturday). So now I only have isolated pm showers with a mix of sun and clouds for that day. The rain timing has pushed back to Saturday night and Sunday. It looks like the rain will linger into Monday as well. Temps will be in the 70s.

The Fall colors are coming out, but we are still turning in Hampton Roads. There are some regions just to our north and west where the colors are really pretty right now.

Fall Foliage Map

In national news…Recently, there was a natural disaster in Dallas that turned into a man-made problem. A storm system created an Ef-3 tornado there that caused a lot of damage. However, one TV station did not cut-in to programming right away because they were showing the Dallas football game. Eventually, they did cut in. This is highly controversial, and it’s been talked about a lot in the public and media. Here is the link to the story: Dallas Tornado Warning.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler