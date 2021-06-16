Blog: Drier Next 3 Days…Overall. West Is Baking!

There is some drier air in the region today. However, that doesn’t mean that we’ll be totally rain-free. A small boundary may kick off a couple of showers. One cool front has sunk to our south and has stalled out. Another cool front is slowly dropping in from the north.

Regional Weather Map

Dew points have dropped to the 50s and 60s. We have a lot of sunshine out there this morning, and temps are in the 60s and 70s.

Tower Cam This Morning

We’ll be partly cloudy today. High temps will be near 80 with some low-mid 80s mixing in. As the second cold front slides south through the area it may kick off some isolated showers this afternoon. The chance for rain is pretty low though (20%). Overall, it will be a nice day.

Tomorrow we will be cool and dry. High temps will be in the upper 70s here while the heat continues across the central and western U.S. (More on that in a moment).

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It should be great out there! So try and get out and enjoy it. Dew points will be in the 50s, and there will be a north wind at 10mph.

On Friday we’ll start heating up again with highs in the 80s. However, the humidity should still be low.

Muggy Meter

It should be a great beach day. Then we’ll heat up even more on Saturday. High temps will jump to the low 90s. Humidity will also rise. There may be some isolated showers arriving by the evening, but the day looks pretty good so far. There may be a few showers on Sunday for Father’s Day. However, it will be far from a washout. I’ll try to be so more specific on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

In the tropics…Tropical Storm Bill has fallen apart over the north Atlantic. However, are still watching the southern Gulf of Mexico (Bay of Campeche). That tropical disturbance still has a high chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Satellite

The models are still in good agreement at developing that system and sending it north into the weekend. Whether it forms or not, it will likely bring heavy rain to the Gulf Coast. We’ll just have to see if it will bring any destructive winds and storm surge to the coast. We’ll have a better idea once it officially forms.

Finally, the west is baking. There has been a long standing drought out there for years. This year a large area is in the “Exceptional Drought” (level 5 out of 5) on the U.S. Drought monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

The heat has been early and extreme. High temps have been in the 100s. Temperatures have been about 20-30 degrees above average in some locations, and some of that extends east to the Plains States.

Temperature Departure From Average

Millions of people are under Heat Advisories or Excessive heat warnings. Numerous heat records have been broken. There are many problems including a high threat for wildfires, withered crops, and even power generation through hydropower.

It could be a while before the west gets relief. Though some rain could cool down the central U.S. early next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler