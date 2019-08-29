Blog: Drier Locally. Tracking Dorian!

Locally we have some great weather out there today. A cool front is steadily dropping to our south. It will stall out to our south today as high pressure builds in from the north.

Regional Weather Map

The dew points have been steadily dropping. They are already down to the low 60s. By the time we hit the afternoon they will be in the upper 50s. That is very dry for this time of year. We’ll have almost full sunshine with a northerly breeze at 5-15mph. So it will be awesome outside today. We’ll have more nice weather tomorrow and Saturday. High temps will be in the 80s. The humidity will start to rise on Sunday, but the weather should still be pretty nice.

Humidity Forecast

By Labor Day we may have some isolated showers in the region, but it’s a low chance. One local problem that we do have is the continuing high threat for rip currents. The waves are great for experienced surfers, but it is dangerous to swim. Here was the view down at 15th in Virginia Beach this morning compliments of Surfline.com:

Waves This Morning

The higher surf is mainly from what is now the remnants of Erin. That area of low pressure will keep moving northward today. Hopefully, that will allow the rip current threat to go down by tomorrow. It definitely should go down by the weekend.

Meanwhile we are tracking hurricane Dorian. Last night the hurricane strengthened, and it had a solid eye on the satellite radar. Since then the eye has filled in, and it seems to be weakening a bit.

Dorian On Satellite/Radar

The wind shear increased near the storm in the short-term. However, the shear should decrease in a couple of days. Also, Dorian is moving over some very warm water. Those temps are in the 80s. So Dorian is forecast to strengthen. Keeping in mind that Dorian may be a little weaker in the short-term…The latest forecast has the system strengthening into a category 3 hurricane. It shows Dorian taking more of a westerly track in a couple of days.

Trakc Of Dorian

The forecast is for Dorian to be a category 3 hurricane upon landfall, but this could change. The most likely path takes it south of Cape Canaveral towards Melbourne. However, the possible path (cone of uncertainty) is as far south as Miami and as far north as Jacksonville.

Track Of Dorian

The hurricane is expected to move inland and weaken after landfall. After that point there is a lot of uncertainty in the track. The models are very split as you can see.

Forecast Models

The GFS and European model are coming together a little better. As of this writing they have the system making landfall between between Cape Canaveral and Miami. The Euro is more southerly.

GFS VS European Model

It keeps the system very strong over land for a long period of time, while the GFS weakens the storm and drifts it north. Then both models have Dorian moving northeast over land. The GFS weakens the system considerably. The Euro keeps it strong for a while. Almost unnaturally.

GFS and Euro Models

So there is a good amount of confidence that Dorian will be headed for the coast of Florida in a couple of days. However, after landfall it is tough to say where it will go. I do think it will weaken as it moves over land. Especially if it sits over land for a significant period of time. There is definitely a trend in the models for Dorian moving north and then northeast after landfall, but that is still 6-8 days out. A lot could change before then. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler