Blog: Dorian’s Track Shifts

We have been keeping a close eye on Dorian, knowing that the track could still change but the latest models have shifted more than expected. The eye of the storm continues to intensify and the 8AM update shows that the wind speed within the storm is up to 145mph. Extremely dangerous and powerful storm. But now the question is, where will this storm make landfall? Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center:

8AM Update

Here’s a plot of different forecast models, most showing a similar track of taking a right turn as it gets closer to Florida. This can change impacts, timing and location of landfall.

Whether or not the storm makes landfall in Florida, they will still see devastating impacts along the coast as the outer bands move ashore. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and flooding can all be expected. The NHC will have a new forecast update at 11AM. It looks like the outer bands will start to affect Florida as early as Sunday night into Monday morning.

This change in the forecast could eventually affect us in Hampton Roads. It could bring rain to the region, but to what extent is still uncertain. For the next couple of days, enjoy the beautiful weather! We’ll have plenty of sunshine through Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka