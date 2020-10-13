Blog: Does Anyone Have a Dry Air Magnet?

It’s been very soggy for the past few days. We need to dry out! We started off this morning with some patchy drizzle. The ground is still soaked, and many are looking to cut their grass. (Myself included!) We have a weak area of low pressure moving to the northeast. There is a weak cool front dropping to our south. Lastly, there is a stronger cold front off to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll gradually dry out today with a light northwest wind. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds develop towards the midday and early afternoon. It should become pretty nice out with high temps in the upper 70s. We’ll have a few 80s inland and south. We’ll cloud up again by the end of the day, and there may be some isolated showers. This will be ahead of that second cold front. We’ll clear out tonight behind that system. Low temperatures will drop to the 50s. Then tomorrow we’ll have some awesome weather. We’ll be mostly sunny with high temps in the lower 70s. The humidity will drop quite a bit.

Muggy Meter

We’ll have more nice weather on Thursday with lots of sun and dry conditions. However, we will warm up for a day.

Forecast Temps Thursday

On Friday a strong cold front will enter the region. It will bring us scattered showers and possibly a few storms later in the day. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Then we’ll really cool down behind that front. High temps will be in the low-mid 60s on Saturday with mid-upper 60s on Sunday. Low temps will drop to the 40s. There may be some 30s inland by Sunday morning, but we’ll see. Besides some spotty showers Saturday morning I think the weekend will be overall dry.

I’m still tracking that weak disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles. It still only has a low chance of formation. It is moving steadily to the west.

Tropical Satellite

Upper level winds will become unfavorable for development soon.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler