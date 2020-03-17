Blog: Decent Weather For St. Patrick’s Day.

While many folks may not be able to celebrate St. Patrick’s day how they want, at least the weather will be fairly decent for the day. We have an area of low pressure that is offshore. It is moving farther away today. There is also a cool front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We will have some clouds and possibly a couple of stray showers this morning. I’m hopeful that we’ll have a little clearing between the late morning and early afternoon as the low pressure system kicks farther out to sea. We’ll have a west/southwest wind, but it won’t be too strong today. High temps will rise to the low 60s with a few 50s near the shore. By the end of the day the cool front will move a little closer to the region. We’ll increase the clouds again, and there may be a couple of isolated showers. The front will move through later this evening. It will pop a couple of stray showers.

Future Trak (Tonight)

The wind will turn out of the north tonight. Skies will clear late. At least partially. Low temps will drop to the 40s. Tomorrow the front will stall out to our south. We’ll have more clouds over North Carolina (closer to the front), but I’m hoping for partly cloudy skies in the metro. It will probably be mostly sunny north of the metro. Either way we’ll be cooler. High temps will be in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15mph.

A strong warm front will push up from the south on Thursday. Winds will pick up out of the south/southwest. High temps will jump to the mid-upper 70s. We’ll have increasing clouds. There will be be scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms, but the timing and the placement has been changing on the models. Here’s the latest Euro for part of the day:

European Forecast Model (Thursday)

On Friday we’ll be solidly in the warm zone. High temps will be in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. There may be some isolated showers by the end of the day. We’ll have a big drop in temps on Saturday. High temps will be closer to 60, degrees and it may even drop more by the afternoon. There will be scattered showers, but it won’t be a washout. We’ll be chilly and dry on Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 40s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler