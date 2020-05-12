Blog: Decent Stretch Of Nice Weather!

We have a pretty nice stretch of weather ahead for the next few days. It was a little chilly this morning. Temps were in the 40s with some 30s inland. However, we’ll warm up to the mid 60s today. (which is still below average). We have high pressure building in from the west, and a cool front offshore to the east.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a cool/dry day with high temps in the mid 60s. there will be a few upper 60s inland/south. Winds will be out of the northwest at 8-12mph. We should have good weather for the Air Force flyby this evening.

Flyby Forecast

We’ll keep warming up a little bit each day into the weekend. High temps will be in the upper 60s tomorrow. Then we’ll be in the mid 70s on Thursday. We’ll be in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. We’ll be dry through most of that time. However, there may be some isolated showers late Saturday.

I am actually watching the tropics. The models are forecasting an area of low pressure that could potentially turn into a tropical or subtropical depression over the next few days. Could it turn into a tropical/subtropical storm? It’s possible, but it will be moving over some cooler water as it moves northward. The models have it forming generally near the Bahamas and then moving north/northeast. They keep it out to sea. If there are any changes, then we will keep you posted, but for now let’s just enjoy the nice weather across the region.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler