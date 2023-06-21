Periods of rain are expected through the day today with scattered showers and occassional downpours. Another thing you’ll notice – the wind – as gusts will continue through the day.

From time to time, expect a few downpours in spots. Mist and drizzle will be common as well. Highs will be in the low 70s.

To our west, we have an area of low pressure. This area of low pressure will continue to pump moisture into our area through the rest of the week. By the weekend, some isolated storms will still occur – but overall rain chances should be a little lower. That’s good news for the Beach It festival and other events this weekend.

Back to the wind – you probably noticed it some last night. I know I did on the Peninsula. Winds will continue to be gusty through the day today with the highest gusts at the coastline. We’ve already seen some gusts to 45 in parts of the area. The winds will decrease overnight and will not be a problem on Thursday.

That wind though has caused our tides to be elevated. We saw a tide level top off at 4.6′ overnight. The forecast is for 5.0′ for Wednesday at midday.

In the tropics, Bret has intensified a bit this morning and is now a strong tropical storm. It is expected to track west into the Caribbean and then weaken as it moves into the central Caribbean by the weekend. The storm should encounter strong wind shear which is expected to result in weakening.

Elsewhere in the tropics, another area of low pressure to the east of where Bret currently is will likely become a tropical depression later this week. If it becomes a tropical storm, it’s name would be Cindy.