On a rainy, gloomy Sunday evening, a bright spirited Chris Horne described the weather as “drismal” – combination of dreary, drizzle, and dismal. It has proven to be the most efficient way to describe the weather conditions that have persisted since that Sunday evening. And unfortunately, the drismality will continue.

Some lowered visibility, drizzle and a few spotty showers will take us through the morning. It’s a two cups of coffee type of morning! Expect clouds to persist through the day with this stubborn northeast breeze, pinning our temperatures in the upper 60s. It’s possible locations away from the coastline, out towards I-95 can carve out some sun and reach the low 70s.

The coastal low will persist through the end of the week and instead of moving out (or moving offshore) it’ll slowly dissipate. So… surprise, surprise! This drismal weather continues through Thursday, the breeze backs off ever so slightly as the coastal low starts to ease. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be stuck on either side of 70s with the hope that a few locations could see some late day sun.

The breeze backs off by Friday as the coastal system dissipates, the northeast wind relaxes some and things get brighter! After morning clouds, fog and drizzle some afternoon sun will carve itself through the stubborn layer of drismality.

Temperatures should rebound into the 70s both Friday and Saturday before another northeast wind crashes in Sunday to drop temperatures yet again. This, however, should be short lived as warmer conditions are likely into early next week.

This month of May has been quite impressive in terms of temperatures – the month so far running 3.3° degrees below the average. It has felt more like mid to late March on several occasions than it days deep into spring. With meteorological summer kicking off tomorrow, June 1st, our typical high temperature sits closer to 80°!

June 1st is also the start of the 2023 hurricane season – the six month stretch of the year has had indications of obtaining near-normal activity. The latest projection from NOAA anticipates 12-17 named storms, 5-9 of which would be hurricanes with 1-4 major hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the Gulf of Mexico that could possibly see tropical characteristics in about a week or so when it migrates into the western Atlantic. This should serve as a reminder that as hurricane season begins, freshen up on that hurricane kit and game plan. As it’s always better to be prepared!

The beginning of hurricane season also kicks off meteorological summer and although it won’t feel like summer this week – there’s hope in the extended forecast.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro