As expected, yesterday was nice! We had partly cloudy skies with high temps in the low 70s. There were a few 60s near the shore.

High Temps Yesterday

It felt great, and today is going to feel pretty similar. It should be some very nice weather for this Earth Day. We have high pressure nearby, but there is a cool front sinking through the region from the north.

Regional Weather Map

The front has had no rain and very little clouds so far. So it will have little impact on our area as it slides through. We’ll be mostly sunny today with just a few clouds. High temps will be in the low 70s near the shore and in the metro, but we’ll be in the upper 70s inland.

Today’s Forecast

The wind will be turning. It was out of the southwest this morning. It will be out of the northeast for most of the day. Remember, the water temps are still in the 50s. So that breeze off of the water will be cool. High temps will be in the upper 60s to near 70 right along the shore. That’s still not too bad. The only real bummer today will be the pollen. Both tree and grass pollens are at high levels.

Tomorrow the front will sit to our south through most of the day. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the low 70s. It will be in the mid 70s inland. It should be another nice day! The front will move to our north on Sunday. This will push high temperatures up to the low 80s.

Sunday’s Forecast Temperatures

We should be dry over the entire weekend. So yes…. We are looking at a completely warm and dry weekend for the first time in a while. Even the mornings shouldn’t be too cool.

We’ll stay warm and dry on Monday. However, a much stronger cold front will move into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring us our next chance for rain. Plus, it will cool us down quite a bit by the middle of next week. High temps may only be in the upper 50s on Thursday. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler