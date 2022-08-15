The heat wave from last week has been broken.

High Temperatures Last 2 Weeks

As advertised this last weekend’s weather was wonderful! We had lots of sun both days with high temps in the lower 80s. The humidity drop was the big deal as dew points fell into the 50s. Today the weather pattern is changing. We have a stationary front to our south, and area of low pressure just to our west, with an upper level low overhead.

Regional Weather Map

Water Vapor And Radar

We started off with a little sunshine this morning, but then the clouds quickly filled in. There were some spotty showers in the region moving in from the west.

We’ll be mostly cloudy for the bulk of the day. There will be some more scattered rain showers rolling in from the west.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There may be some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. The wind will be light and out of the northeast. So this will all set us up for a cool day. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

Forecast Temperatures Today

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow as the upper level low sits over our region. The stationary front will be stuck to our south. We’ll be mostly cloudy with more scattered rain showers.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

However, there may be some clearing later in the day. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees again. These weather features should weaken or slide east Wednesday into Thursday. So we should have more sunshine with a few showers possible, but I think we’ll have lesser rain chances. High temps will be near 80 or in the low 80s.

We actually still need rain in the long term. We have had some heavy rain in places lately, but some of that missed the rain gauge in Norfolk. So keep that in mind when you look at these numbers.

Rainfall Departure From Average

Of course the drought monitor has gotten much better lately over northeast North Carolina, but some areas are still abnormally dry.

There was a tropical disturbance that meteorologists were watching over the Gulf of Mexico. It didn’t become a system, but did bring some heavy rain to Texas. There was also a weak disturbance in the central Atlantic. That now has a near zero chance of formation.

Tropical Outlook

Meanwhile the west is heating up again, but the moisture has been flowing in there as well. So while they have been in a long-term drought lately, they have actually had some flooding in the region. There will be some more flooding over parts of the Rockies today as a moisture pipeline comes in off of the Pacific Ocean.

Water Vapor And Radar (Western U.S.)

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler