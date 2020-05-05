Blog: Cooler Today With Scattered Showers. Not A Great Outdoor Cinco De Mayo.

Today is both Taco Tuesday and Cinco De Mayo. I made carnitas last night in the crock pot. Tonight I’ll fry up about half for carnitas tacos for the family. The other half is the healthier version. Today is a good day to have dinner indoors. This morning wasn’t bad at all. We had a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the 50s.

Tower Cam This Morning

However, the clouds will thicken up through the day, and we’ll have scattered rain showers moving in. High pressure is moving away from the region. That’s the system that brought us the nice weather yesterday. High temps made it to the low 80s in Norfolk. Now we have a stationary front to our south with an area of low pressure moving east along the boundary.

Regional Weather Map

The low will move closer to us during the day, but it’s really the deeper moisture moving up from the south that will bring us scattered rain showers. Rain will pick up by this afternoon. It could be heavy in a few spots.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

Due to the cooler weather today, I’m not really expecting thunderstorms, but one or two cannot be ruled out.

High temps technically happened shortly after midnight when temps were in the low-mid 60s. We dropped to the 50s this morning. However, we’ll probably warm to near 60 this afternoon. This is much cooler than the last couple of days. We’ll have a northeast breeze at 5-15mph.

Scattered showers will continue tonight. We’ll have lows in the lower 50s with some 40s. Tomorrow, the low pressure area will only slowly move offshore. So we’ll have more scattered rain showers. However, it won’t be a washout. The rain will hopefully taper off for a while, but the models keep changing the timing of when that could happen. Either way, high temps will be in the upper 60s tomorrow. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s on Thursday. That will be a nice day! Then we’ll be partly cloudy for most of Friday with highs in the 70s. There may be an isolated shower late in the day. We’ll have another system bringing us some rain from Friday evening into early Saturday morning. For now it looks like the rest of the weekend will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s. It may be pretty cold Sunday morning. Low temps are aiming for near 40. However, there may some some 30s inland. We’ll see. At least it looks dry and mild for Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler