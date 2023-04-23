A cooler day is ahead for Sunday after our first of two fronts moved through overnight. For Sunday, we’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. It should be a nice day overall with a good amount of sunshine.

Rainfall totals from Saturday’s storms varied with some spots picking up over 2″ of rain across parts of Southampton County. Meanwhile, other spots in Surry only saw less than a half an inch. Generally, rainfally totals were around 0.5 to 1″ of rain with some isolated higher amounts.

A few rain showers will be possible Monday morning as another front moves in. This front will bring a extra shot of cool air to the area for Monday with highs only in the low to mid 60s. We will keep this cooler stretch of temperatures going into Tuesday, before highs warm into the upper 60s Wednesday into Thursday. Late in the week, rain chances return too.

Hope you have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

