Blog: Cooler & Drier This Week, But Some Rain Showers.

Last night a few of us had some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. If you got the rain, then it was heavy for about 10 minutes. Then it went away.

Rain Last Night

This was along a cool front that has now settled to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

We started off the day with quiet weather and a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll be a little cooler and drier today. We did make it into the low 80s yesterday, and it was humid. However, it felt comfortable with the steady breeze out of the southwest. High temps today will be in the low 70s with some mid 70s inland/south.

Skies will be partly cloudy for a while. However, a weak disturbance will slide over the region later today. This will increase the clouds a bit. It will also create some spotty showers for the area.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

There shouldn’t be much, but the chance will increase a little during the evening commute. We’ll have a few more showers overnight as a second/weak cool front slips through the area. Tomorrow that front will drop south. So we’ll cool down even more. High temps will be in the lower 60s.

Temperature Trend

We will be dry through the day with partly cloudy skies. We’ll be in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with a higher chance for rain. Then we’ll be cool and dry going into next weekend.

Tree pollen levels will go back up to high by later today. Grass pollen will return to moderate.

Pollen Forecast

They will both increase a little tomorrow. At least we’ve had some occasional rain showers lately to wash out the pollen.

I do have to say that with the recent rainfall and temperatures lately the grass, flowers, and trees are looking really good right now. Weeds love a lot of brief/light rain. However, grass loves a longer duration of rain so that the water can seep down into the roots. At least as far as I understand it. We had a lot of heavy rain a couple of days ago. I feel like my grass just shot up within the last 3 days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler