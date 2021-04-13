Blog: Cooler & Breezy Today. Some Rain Tomorrow. Possibly Storms.

Today is going to be breezy and cooler outside. We have a moderate area of high pressure to our west, but it’s not strong enough to clear out all the clouds.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a persistent northerly breeze today that will run at 10-15mph. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with a low chance for a sprinkle or two. High temps will only run in the upper 50s to low 60s. That will be a little chilly for folks when the breeze blows. Tomorrow a warm front will lift up from the south. This front will be tricky. For now it looks like it will make it up into southeast Virginia just north of the state line. However, it could land a little farther north or south. Areas to the south of the front will be warm and unstable. Areas north of the front will be cooler and stable. So for now I’ve got high temperatures in the upper 60s with some 70s over northeast North Carolina. Low-mid 60s north of the metro.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have increasing clouds through the day. There will be some scattered rain showers during the afternoon.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

By the evening the warm front will get as far north as it’s going to get. There will be steady/light rain showers north of the front with scattered showers and a few storms near and south of the boundary.

Future Trak (Wednesday Evening)

Heavy rain will be possible in that same zone. The front will eventually slip back south as a cold front later in the evening. This will be after a weak area of low pressure moves along the front. So we’ll have some lingering scattered rain showers overnight into Thursday morning behind that system. Then we’ll dry out by Thursday afternoon. We could see about a half inch up to an inch of rain before it ends Thursday.

Rainfall Forecast

High temps will be in the 60s on Thursday. Then we’ll be cool and very dry going into Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s, but low temps will drop to the 40s.

In world news… We’ve heard a lot (well, at least I have) about microplastics in the ocean. However, I found a new article today about mircoplastic air pollution. This is a new area of focus, and it really bares watching. Mircoplastic particles are very tiny pieces of weathered plastic that can get into the environment. These create big problems in the ocean as they effect wildlife and plant life. However, this is the first time that I’ve heard of particles possibly being in the air. Here is the article with more information: Microplastics in the air.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler