Blog: Cooler Air Sweeps In! Plus, Tracking The Tropics!

The cooler air has finally arrived, and just in time….The heat was rough yesterday. Temps topped off in the low 90s, but the heat index was closer to 100 (as expected). Last night the cold front dropped into the region. We had some heavy rain and thunderstorms just south of the boundary.

Last Night’s Storms

We picked up about a quarter of an inch up to a little under an inch of rain in the region. Today the front will drop to our south, and the cooler air will filter in.

Regional Weather Map

Our winds have picked up out of the northeast. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Maybe a little higher near the shore. We’ll have some moisture coming in off of the ocean between this morning and the early afternoon. This will bring us some scattered light showers and drizzle through that time. However, as we get into the late afternoon some drier air will settle in from some of the northeast states. Dew points will drop to near 60. That’s not a desert, but it’s a huge improvement. So that should help to limit the showers for the evening commute and for Friday night football games.

Tomorrow the front will fall apart to our south. We’ll have more of a light/easterly wind. Plus, the sun will pop out at times. So high temps will warm a little into the low 80s. We’ll still have some isolated showers. We’ll be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a little higher chance for scattered showers and storms, but it won’t be a washout. We’ll heat up on Monday to the upper 80s with high humidity. Then we’ll cool down for a few more days around mid-week.

In the tropics…There are two weak disturbances over in the eastern Atlantic. They are riding the Easterlies, and they are steadily pushing west. They have low chances of formation. However, Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is probably going to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 24-48 hours.

Tropical Satellite

The forecast track for this feature has it moving over the northern Bahamas as a weak system. However it will likely bring some gusty winds and heavy rain to that area. They are going to be recovering for a long time there. So hopefully, the system stays minimal. After that, the system will likely become a tropical storm and head towards the east coast of Florida. There is pretty good agreement in the models for that track up to that point.

Tropical Tracker

However, the models are more split after the coast of Florida. Now the trend is for the system to move east/northeast and stay out to sea in the next 3-5 days.

Forecast Models

That would be great for us in our region, but it’s still way too early to let our guard down. Remember, the forecast for Dorian a few days out was for the Gulf of Mexico. Then the forecast totally changed. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler