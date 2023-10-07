The much talked about cool front moves into our area this weekend, giving us some cooler temperatures and a few showers.

The highs will be in the morning today – around 10 to 11am with temperatures falling a bit this afternoon. Most spots will get to around 70, with warmer temperatures in the OBX and parts of NE NC where the rain will hold off just a little longer.

The best rain chances will be from 11am to 3pm across the area. After that, skies will begin to clear and we’ll have a nice evening. It will be breezy at times today as the front moves through.

Tonight, as skies clear and winds calm down, we’ll see a very cool night with lows falling to around 50 at the coast and 40s inland. Another cool morning is expected Monday morning.

One thing you may notice over the next few days – more stinkbugs! Stinkbugs are native to Asia, and they’re a little bit more temperature sensitive. So even these temperatures in the 40s and 50s are cool to them. As a result, they try to seek warmer areas (like your home) for shelter. The warm sunshine in the afternoon is something they also try to look for to stay warm. So with our cool mornings and sunny afternoons ahead in the coming days, I expect we’ll see a few more stink bugs out there.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

