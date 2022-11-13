As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures.

Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!

On Sunday, we’ll only be in the 50s. Expect low to mid 50s for the afternoon with a few areas of sun appearing through the afternoon as well. It will be breezy though, with a N/NW wind of around 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

For some comparison, our average temperature is around the low 60s this time of the year.

Over the next 5 days, we will continue to see cooler temperatures, especially late in the week as a dip in the upper air pattern results in quite cool temperatures Thu, Fri and into next weekend.

Our next rain chance arrives on Tuesday. I expect we will see an increase in our clouds late Monday into Monday night, with a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday. Rain pushes into the area in the afternoon – with a nice light to moderate rain expected through the overnight. Great news as we could use a little rain. Rainfall totals look to be around 0.5 to 1″ of rain with slightly higher amounts possible.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

