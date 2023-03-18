As of Saturday morning, a cold front is moving through the region. This front will set us up for a cooler weekend with temperatures below average.

Temperatures this morning were in the 60s for some of us but as the front dropped into the region things quickly changed – going from the 60s into the 40s. We’ll spend much of our Saturday in the 40s with a few low 50s at times in the afternoon hours. Overall though – a cool Spring day.

The weather should be okay for the Ocean View Parade on Saturday but it will be cool.

Sunday a second shot of cool air will come into our region with highs struggling to get into the mid 40s. A NW wind of 10-15 mph will be expected too so that’ll make it just a touch cooler in terms of feels like temperatures.

Monday remains cool but as high pressure slides east, we’ll see a return to some warmer temperatures and a warming trend through the week. Rain chances will remain low Monday/Tuesday.

Towards the end of the week, temperatures will once again climb into the upper 60s to 70s. Those temps are typical for April and May!