Cooler temperatuer will continue this weekend. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across the area. That’s a few degrees below normal – our average high is around 62/63 this time of the year.

A few showers can be expected across the far southern OBX Saturday. Elsewhere, I expect thigns will stay pretty dry.

Through the weekend, things will remain pretty calm. We’ll see a chance of a shower or two overnight into Sunday- mainly in northeast NC. I expect we’ll stay dry across Southeast VA with lower amounts of clouds too.

In the tropics, there is one thing to watch in the Caribbean. Some models have this developing into a system late next week but that’s not a certainty at this point. The National Hurricane Center is watching it, and at this time gives it a low chance of development in the next 7 days. Hurricane Season runs through November 30th.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

