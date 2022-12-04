A chilly Sunday is ahead with highs only in the upper 40s across the region. We’ll see a NE wind through the day around 5-10 mph. This will help to keep highs generally in the upper 40s in the wake of the cool front.

Tonight with mainly clear skies expected, temperatures will fall into the mid 30s. A few upper 20s are possible inland.

We will see several rain opportunities this week. Rain chances begin on Tuesday and last through Friday. None of those days will see rain all day, but we’ll see chances for scattered showers at times. Right now, looks like late Tuesday and then again late Thursday into Friday could be two of our wetter times.

While we’ll see several days of rain chances, the rainfall amounts do not look that impressive. Most spots will only see 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

