You know the saying, what a difference a day makes? Well, it’s certainly true for Friday into Saturday! After highs in the 60s Friday with rain showers, temperatures Saturday morning checked in 30 degrees colder than what we had Friday morning before the front came through!

Heading into the afternoon Saturday, we’lll see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 40s. A few low 50s in inland spots as well. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day.

A few more clouds move in overnight ahead of a weak system that’ll swing through Sunday. A stray shower is possible Sunday, but the bigger story will be the warmer temperatures. After a cold start once again in the 30s, we’ll climb into the upper 50s to near 60 Sunday afternoon.

This warming trend continues into next week with highs in the 60s on President’s Day (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday. 70s are expected on Thursday! These temperatures are about 5-10°+ warmer than average. The average high for the area this time of the year is in the mid 50s.

These warmer temperatures are compliments of a ridge of high pressure that will build in across the southeast this week. Some of the heaviest rain across the US will stay to our west, but we could see a few showers sneak into our area Tuesday and Wednesday. Maybe Thursday too depending on how the weather systems evolve.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

