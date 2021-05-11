Blog: Cool Pattern For The Country!

Locally, we are going to be entering a cool and quiet weather pattern for a few days. Other parts of the country will be as well. In fact over the next few days some parts of the U.S. will be about 20-25 degrees below average. 30?

Departure From Average

In our region today there is a cold front stalling out to our south with another front developing to our north. There is weak high pressure to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We started off with a mix of sun and clouds this morning with a couple of sprinkles and a stray shower over the area. Temps were in the 50s. As we go through the day the southern cold front will drop a bit more to the south, and high pressure should edge closer to our area. So we’ll have some clearing through the afternoon. Surface winds will be out of the northeast at 8-12mph. High temps will be in the upper 60s with a few 70s inland/south.

Tonight the second front will slip in from the north. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers. Lows will be near 50. Then tomorrow the front will gradually sink to the south. We’ll have some isolated showers over southeast Virginia, but there will be a better chance for rain over northeast North Carolina and near the state line.

Future Trak Wednesday

I’d say that tomorrow will be chilly for May. Our model is calling for highs near 60.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

I’m calling for temps in the low 60s. Either way it will be well below the average high of 76 degrees. Also, there won’t be a lot of sun to warm folks up. So be prepared if you have outdoor plans. It won’t help that winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph.

That is about it for rain this week. We are below average for the month so far, but we are above average for the year.

Climate: Hampton Roads Rainfall

Despite some recent light rain, we had a dry stretch for a while since March 1st. So we are over 3 inches below average since then. The rest of the week will be dry and cool with highs in the 60s. If we’re lucky then maybe we’ll hit 70 one day. We’ll see.

Luckily I think we’ll warm up a bit by next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s both days. The weekend looks pretty quiet, but some isolated showers on Sunday will be possible. Stay tuned for updates on that.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler