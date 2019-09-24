Blog: Cool Front Sinks South. 3 Atlantic Tropical Storms.

Locally, there is a cool front that is dropping south today through the region. It started moving in this morning with a few sprinkles.

Regional Weather Map

The front will slowly drop south today. It will move into North Carolina, and cooler/drier air will sink in behind it. You won’t notice it this morning, but you’ll notice it this afternoon. High temps were in the upper 80s to low 90s yesterday.

Today, they will top off in the low 80s with mid 80s inland/south. The breeze will increase out of the north to 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph. This will drop the dew points to the 50s this afternoon. So later today it should feel pretty comfortable outside. A little warm in the sun, but mild in the shade. Skies will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies. Low temps will drop to the low 60s with some 50s inland. Tomorrow will be great! High pressure will build into the region. We’ll be mild and dry with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll be warmer and more humid on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Then we’ll drop to the upper 70s on Friday.

There may be a sprinkle or two on Friday, but the next best chance for rain won’t be until Sunday. Even that’s only a 30% chance for scattered showers. There is a slight chance on Saturday, but that’s isolated. We definitely need some rain.

Things have stayed busy in the tropics. Now we have 3 tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin. Jerry is heading towards Bermuda, Karen is starting to impact Puerto Rico, and Lorenzo is churning over the eastern Atlantic.

Tropical Satellite

Jerry is a tropical storm with 60 mph (as of this writing). It is forecast to weaken a little as it moves closer to Bermuda in the next 36 hours. Dry air and increasing wind shear are starting to weaken the storm already. So as it moves just north of the island, it shouldn’t have too big of an impact (hopefully).

After Bermuda, the system will weaken over the central Atlantic.

Forecast For Jerry

Tropical Storm Karen did gain some strength since last night. It is moving north towards Puerto Rico, but it doesn’t look like it will gain much strength before moving over the island. The wind shouldn’t cause too many problems, but any storm is tough there right now as they are still recovering from the 2017 hurricane season.

I think rain and flooding will be a bigger problem. Mudslides could be a problem as well. After Puerto Rico the storm is forecast to move north for a couple of days. Then it is expected to stall out and meander for a time.

Track Of Karen

This is where the models really split. Some take it west, some take it east then west and others kill off the storm.

Forecast Models For Karen

There will be an area of high pressure building in from the north. Dry air will also build in from the north. Some models pick up on this, and that’s why they weaken it. Others suggest Karen will strengthen enough in the short-term to overcome the dry air. We’ll see. That is about 6-7 days out, and a lot could change before then. We’ll have a better idea of Karen’s long term forecast after it encounters Puerto Rico.

Keep in mind it could get chewed up over land in the short term.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo is over in the eastern Atlantic and it is moving west. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane over the next few days. However, it is expected to move more to the northwest by Friday into the weekend. This should keep it out to sea.

Track Of Lorenzo

All of these tropical systems will keep the waves churned up along the east coast. We’ll track the tropics over the next few days. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler