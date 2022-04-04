Unfortunately, they are going to e rockin and rollin again across the deep south today, and not in a good way. There’s an enhance risk for severe storms from east Texas to Alabama.

Severe Risk (Storm Prediction Center NOAA)

I mentioned last week that March ended up reporting the most tornadoes out of any March on record in the U.S. Now as we go into April the country is starting to add up even more. There is ample heat and moisture down that way ahead of a cold front.

Regional Weather Map

Meanwhile up this way we have cooler and drier air. We have high pressure building in from the west today with a cool front offshore.

It will be a nice day here. We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a few thin cirrus clouds, but there will be a breeze out of the north at 5-15mph. This will make it feel a little cool at times. High temps will be in the low 60s with a few mid 60s south and a few upper 50s near the shore.

Tomorrow we’ll have a south wind again. This will gradually increase the heat and humidity. High temps will rise up to the low-mid 70s. Dew points will climb fast into the 40s and then 50s.

Muggy Meter

There may be enough moisture for a stray sprinkle in the morning and midday. Then we’ll have enough moisture for a handful of showers tomorrow afternoon into the evening. High temps will rise to the low-mid 70s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day. By tomorrow night an area of low pressure will swing through the region. This will create a pretty large area of rain with a few thunderstorms.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Night)

This will pick up between 7-10ph and should last until about 3-5am.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

We could see about a quarter to 3-quarters of an inch of rainfall.

We’ll dry out for the rest of Wednesday. High temps should stay in the 70s. We’ll have another system on Thursday. That will bring us some more scattered showers and storms late Thursday into Thursday night. I’ll have more on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler