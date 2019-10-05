Blog: Cool, Crisp and Breezy

Fall weather has certainly arrived! It is a BIG difference from this time yesterday, about 10-15 degrees cooler. You might want a light jacket if you’re heading out this morning!

24 Hour Temp Change

Today will definitely be on the cool side with high temperatures in the upper 60s, which is below average. Average for this time of the year is 74 degrees! The other difference you’ll notice, no humidity! The air is extremely dry so we will not have to worry about the humidity for the next couple of days.

Dew Points

After 21 days of no measurable rainfall in Norfolk, we could really use some! Unfortunately, there’s not much headed our way. We will be fairly dry over the next couple of days. There is a chance of rain today, but it is a low chance!

RPM Rain chances for Saturday afternoon

We could have some rain move in Monday and Tuesday, but it doesn’t look like it will be enough rain to give us a soaking. We’ll keep you updated on that!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka