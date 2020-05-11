Blog: Cool Couple Of Days. Then Warmer Temps Later This Week.

We already talked about yesterday’s cold air in the morning. Today we started out much milder. Temps were mainly in the 50s. We would warm up quite a bit today, but a cool front is moving into the region from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The front kicked off some spotty showers this morning. Mainly on the Eastern Shore. This won’t be here all day though. After some isolated showers this morning we’ll be dry for the bulk of the day. Winds will turn from southwesterly to westerly to northwesterly.

They will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Skies will be partly cloudy for a long time, but we’ll have a few more clouds by the late afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There may be a couple of stray showers at the end of the day, but they will be very isolated.

We’ll have mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Then tomorrow we’ll be cool and dry with highs in the mid 60s.

Temps Tomorrow

Winds won’t be too strong, but it will be a drying wind. They will be out of the west. We will start warming up on Wednesday. We’ll be in the upper 60s to near 70 with partly cloudy skies. Then we will flip the proverbial switch for temps. We’ll finally see a warmer weather pattern arrive later this week. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Thursday. Then we’ll be in the low-mid 80s Friday and Saturday. Also, we are looking pretty dry this week. Other than some isolated showers on a day or two, we’ll stay dry for most of the week. It’s about time.

While we have had a lot of rainy days lately. I have to say that there have been some really nice days in-between the showers. Yesterday, was one of those days. I sat outside for a long while and just enjoyed the sunshine and the breeze. I think we’ll have more days like that this week. Enjoy!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler