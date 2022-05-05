Yesterday’s forecast went as planned. We had some very Summer-like weather during the day. High temps made it into the 80s with 70s on the Eastern Shore.

High Temps Yesterday

Scattered showers and storms formed over the region during the afternoon. There were some heavy downpours and strong storms into the evening.

Scattered Storms Yesterday Evening

While some had heavy rain, others only had a brief shower. So rainfall amounts varied widely. Take a look:

Rain Totals Last 24 Hours

My weather watcher Scott in Yorktown only had 0.02″. However, he said that he saw standing water over other parts of the Peninsula.

The showers and storms formed ahead of a cold front. Now that front is to our south. However, it is stalling out between North and South Carolina.

Regional Weather Map

You’ll notice that there is a big area of low pressure near Memphis. This low is going to dominate the weather over the weekend. More on that in a moment. First off…today.

We’ll have lots of clouds through the day. There will be a little bit of sun. High temps will sink to the upper 60s with a few 70s inland and south.

Forecast Temps This Afternoon

Other than a couple of sprinkles we should stay rain-free. We’ll have a north/northeast breeze.

Tomorrow the warm front will lift back north as a warm front. The front will move into our region, but then it will either slow down big-time or even stall-out. While the area will warm up overall, some will warm up more than others.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow Afternoon

With this front in the region and some warmth we’ll have some scattered showers and storms popping up during the afternoon. There could be a couple of strong storms at that time. However, the area of low pressure will close-in on the region by the evening, and the front will still be here. So there will be a cluster of strong to severe storms developing during the evening.

Future Trak (Friday evening)

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be possible. There could even be an isolated tornado in the region. As of this writing there is a slight risk for severe weather.

Severe Risk (Later Tomorrow)

This risk may get amended later today. So check back for updates. The timing of the storms could also change a bit. Hopefully, it doesn’t impact the folks waiting in line for Dr. Strange 2.

Rain will taper off tomorrow night. Then we’ll have a few showers Saturday morning. we’ll have scattered to occasional rain showers on Saturday as the area of low pressure sits overhead. It will be cooler and humid with high temps in the 60s.

European Model (Saturday)

The low will slowly slide offshore on Sunday, but lots of moisture will wrap around on the back-side. It could become a steady light rain or drizzle, but wind-driven.

European Model (Sunday)

Cooler air will also wrap around on the back side of the low. So high temps on Mother’s Day are probably going to be in the upper 50s. It will become breezy. The low will roll a little more offshore on Monday. However, rain may continue into the morning. There may also be some minor tidal flooding Sunday into early next week. We’ll update you on that over the next couple of days.

In national news…More tornadoes ripped through the Plains states yesterday. One of them touched down near a wind farm in Texas. Here is the article with more information: Texas and Oklahoma tornadoes.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler