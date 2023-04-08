A damp and cool Saturday is expected for much of the region with scattered showers across parts of the area.

After a rainy Friday, we continue to see a similar pattern for Saturday. Rain chances will be highest across NE NC – with 80 to 90% rain chances along and south of the VA/NC border. Further north, a 50-60% rain chance will exist today from the James River to the Peninsula. Further N from there, into the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore, rain chances fade as most of the moisture will be to the south.

Overnight, we’ll still see a few showers. Easter Sunday will start off cloudy with some isolated showers possible, especially in NC and the OBX. By mid morning, sunshine should break out and we will see a decent day for Easter.

You will notice some wind Saturday and Sunday across the area. Some gusts of up to 50 mph will be possible in the southern OBX towards Buxton, Hatteras and Rodanthe. In these areas, we could also see some issues with beach erosion and ocean overwash thanks to the NE wind.

In Hampton Roads, tides will increase some Saturday night and Sunday but I don’t expect any major issues. Mainly nuisance flooding should occur.

Temperatures will be cooler through the weekend and Monday but we’ll see high pressure build into the area this upcoming week leading to warmer temperatures by late week. Highs will approach 80 by Thusday and Friday!

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter