It’s a breezy and cool start to our weekend! For Saturday, highs will only reach into the upper 40s at the coast and some low 50s inland. With the wind, it will feel a little cooler too.

Thanks to the wind, tides will be running a bit higher than normal this morning. The tide this evening will not be as high as the wind relaxes.

We’ll stay dry today, but late tonight into tomorrow morning rain showers will move into the area. Sunday will features a good amount of clouds, some mist/drizzle and light rain showers. Temperatures will be a bit warmer – in the mid to upper 50s but we’ll be wet.

Things dry out for Monday. The cooler air with the front approaching will lag a bit so we’ll still be mild on Monday before the big cool down on Tuesday arrives. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s! With a breeze, it will feel like the upper 30s for most of the day. We’ll see morning temperatures in the 30s along the coast and 20s inland Tue morning and Wed morning.

Cooler temperatures prevail into Wed and Thursday. Honestly, most of next week looks below average. Temperatures climb a bit by Friday ahead of an approaching weather system for next weekend. More on that to come.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

