24 hours after it formed, it’s gone… Tropical Storm Colin weakened to a depression Saturday evening, and this morning it’s just a remnant low as it’s dissipated across eastern NC.

In the Outer Banks, keep in mind the rip current risk will continue to be elevated today. They’ll be a bit of a breeze, and a few showers Sunday morning in spots, but overall minimal impacts.

What will cause more showers and storms though is a cold front approaching our area this afternoon. A stray shower is possible this morning. Then, this afternoon, this front will trigger some showers and storms starting around 1-2pm across Eastern VA. They’ll be scattered, so not everyone will see them, but those that do should expect a quick downpour and briefly gusty winds. The storms will then progress south through the afternoon and evening, with scattered rain showers in NE NC through the evening hours.

Rain chances taper off overnight, with mainly clear skies developing as we head into the 4th of July. Good weather looks to be around Monday for the 4th, so enjoy the holiday! If you’re heading out to any of the firework shows, you should be good to go.

Heading into the work week, rain chances return as an unsettled weather pattern develops. Some showers/storms will be around mid week.

Hope you have a great Sunday and July 4th Holiday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

