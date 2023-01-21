It’s a mixed weekend for Hampton Roads – with a dry Saturday and a wet Sunday.

Through the day Saturday we’ll see a wind out of the north helping to keep us cooler. Highs will only be in the 40s for most of the region. Skies should be mostly sunny through the day. Overnight, clouds increase and rain is likely for Sunday.

Sunday (1/22/23) will be a pretty wet day – with periods of rain likely. The first batch of rain will move in around 9-10am for most of the region. This first batch should bring light to moderate rain. Into the afternoon, scattered showers are likely. As a warm front lifts north in the evening, an additional batch of rain will push in and this one could be locally heavy for a few spots across the region. I’ve attached the latest FutureTrak below which will update as new model data comes in.

Rainfall totals for most of the area will be between a half an inch and an inch of rain. You can see on the models below, a band of rain could setup that leads to slightly higher amounts in a few locations. I wouldn’t be shocked to see a rainfall total around 1.5″ for a few spots. While this should not cause too many issues in terms of flooding, we could see a good amount of ponding of water on the roadways and since it’s winter – a lot of water in your yard.

Drier conditions move in on Monday – with just a few spotty showers possible. We’ll see another dry day Tuesday before an additional rain chance moves in on Wednesday. Breezy conditions are likely Wednesday as well. This should help though to bump up our temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s.

If you have a rain gauge, make sure it’s cleaned out! I’d love to get some reports from you as to how much rain falls in your area. You can always tweet your reports to us or email them to reportit@wavy.com.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter