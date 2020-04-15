Blog: Cold Rain To Start The Day. Staying Chilly Until Tomorrow.

I’ll say it. This morning was just downright nasty outside. We had a lot of soaking rain showers and drizzle, strong breezes out of the north, and temps only in the 40s. It could have been worse. There was a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow between Richmond and Charlottesville.

Radar This Morning

We had a lot of light rain here locally, but it did become heavy in a few locations. There is an area of low pressure that is moving northeast along a stalled out front. This is just to our south.

Regional Weather Map

The low is pushing a lot of moisture up over the colder airmass. So we’ll have cold rain in the region this morning. The low will push out to sea this afternoon. So the rain showers will kick out. There will be some clearing. However, it will stay chilly today. High temps will only be in the lower 50s. Winds were gusting up to 30mph out of the north this morning. Wind will run at 10-15mph out of the north this afternoon with some gusts to 25mph.

Tonight high pressure will build into the region. We’ll have mostly clear skies and light and variable winds. So temperatures will drop down to the upper 30s to low 40s in the metro. Some inland locations will probably drop to the low-mid 30s. I don’t think we’ll have a freeze, but I do think there will be frost. So bring in your potted plants. Cover up the newly planted ones with a tarp or some mulch. Through the day tomorrow we’ll have a lot of sunshine. High temps will be in the lower 60s with a lighter northwest breeze. It will be nice on Friday. High temps will be near 70 with partly cloudy skies. There will be another system bringing rain to the region on Saturday. High temps will be in the 60s with scattered showers. We’ll be dry on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler