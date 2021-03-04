Blog: Cold Is Testing Our Patience!

Yesterday’s and today’s temperatures aren’t too bad with highs in the upper 50s. However, tomorrow and the weekend we will only be in the upper 40s. That is pretty chilly for early March. Though it’s not unusual. It just stinks that the coldest days on the 7 day forecast will be on the weekend. Add to that some regions to our west will be about 20 degrees warmer over the weekend. Let’s talk about it.

Today we have a cold front dropping into the area. High pressure is to our west/southwest.

Regional Weather Map

The front won’t produce any rain, but it will increase the clouds a bit this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the north/northwest. Some of the gusts could be up to 25mh. High temps will be in the upper 50s, but temps may hold or drop as the front arrives.

The colder air won’t really come in until tomorrow. Low temps will drop to the low 30s in the morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Then we’ll only make it to the mid-upper 40s in the afternoon. Unfortunately, we’ll stay chilly the whole weekend. High temps will only be in the 40s both days.

Forecast Temps Saturday

It will be about 20 degrees warmer in the north-central U.S. compared to our region. At least we’ll stay dry, and that is a big plus right now. We will warm up as we go into early next week with more dry conditions. High temps will return to the 50s and 60s.

It’s still too early to plant things in the garden. The average last freeze for Hampton Roads is in later March. It’s not until early April north and west of the metro.

Average Last Freeze

So it’s too early to plant, but it’s not too early to start working on the yard. Daylilies are sprouting. Weeds are also already sprouting. They have had a lot of rain recently. So you may want to start dealing with them before they get out of hand. Once we get a little warmer, then it will be weed city!

Meanwhile, in world news…The National Hurricane Center may be changing the official start of hurricane season. Right now the official start to the season is on June 1st. That will not change this year either way, but they are already planning on making one change. Starting on May 15th they will start issuing their tropical weather outlooks. In the Spring the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) will likely vote on whether or not to move the season start date to the 15th as well. Here is an article with more information: Possible Change to Hurricane Season Date.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler