Blog: Cold Front Tonight; Roller Coaster Ride of a Week

Please keep your hands, arms and legs inside the vehicle at all times. You know when the ride operator tells that prior to clinking up to the top of an 87 foot rickety wooden coaster? I feel like we need that ahead of this weeks weather. A nice roller coaster ride, nothing too thrilling or extreme, just enough to blow our hair around and provide some minor butterflies.

It starts tonight! Enjoy the temperatures this evening because it’s going to be the warmest we’ll be for the next 48 hours or so. An approaching cold front will swing in overnight and with it come some rain. The majority of Sunday evening should be dry, the bulk of this front’s precipitation actually arrives just around dawn Monday.

FutureTrak Monday morning – some rain around the region.

The earlier the alarm clock wakes you up, the better shot you’ll be dealing with some wet roadways. The more you hit the snooze button, the better shot you’ll stay dry. Expect a broken line of rain (with a couple downpours embedded in there) around sunrise, then departing offshore as early as 8 a.m. So not bad! Then, by late morning the colder, dry air blows in.

It’s a seasonable day Monday, in fact, the high temperature of 60° will hit in the early morning. Once the colder, dry air begins to blow in, not only will it clear us out, but temperatures will drop into the 50s. So expect increasing sunshine Monday, a nice, solid November breeze, and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Once we clear out and the colder air settles in more, Tuesday morning turns chilly.

Chilly by Tuesday morning!

Waking up Tuesday expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s – definitely need the jacket. And not just in the morning, but all day. Highs don’t really rebound – like, at all. Tuesday afternoon will feature bright, polar blue skies and temperatures near 50°! We’ll copy paste a day from January, but it’s just that, a day.

A bit of a roller coaster ride this week.

Here’s the roller coaster, we’ll shift back to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday as we await another cold front. This one should bring a shot of showers on Thanksgiving Day, and as of now, looks to be in the morning hours. I know this year is tough, and we’re trying to socially stay distant and maybe take the turkey and potatoes outside, so I wish I could say it’ll be a completely sunny and lovely day, but we’ll keep showers in the forecast.

The second cold front this week looks to arrive on Thanksgiving.

Stay tuned for any updates because the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team will most certainly fine tune the Thanksgiving Day forecast. Then into the weekend, we may even flirt with that 70° mark! Like I said, strap in and enjoy the ride.

Stay stoked – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro