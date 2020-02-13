Blog: Cold front moves in and creates some big changes

This morning started off pretty quiet, but it was definitely warm for most. As expected our temperatures rose last night into the 50s and 60s. However, it was still in the 40s over the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck. A warm front was struggling to push north over the region. Today we will warm up to the 60s and 70s, but it may stay in the 50s for some areas north of the metro.

Again…there is a warm front that is slowly pushing north, and a cold front approaching from the west.

Regional Weather Map

A large band of showers formed to our west, and it has been steadily moving east/southeast this morning. So as we go from the mid morning through the early afternoon we will have a good chance for rain. There will be a few thunderstorms as well.

Future Trak (Midday)

I don’t think there will be much instability in the region. However, it will be pretty warm and a a bit unstable over northeast North Carolina. Temperatures there may reach the mid 70s by the early afternoon. So a few strong storms could develop there by midday or the early afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest until the cold front moves through. Then the wind will be more out of the west. The front will drop south into North Carolina by the mid afternoon. This will decrease the chance for thunderstorms. However, some scattered rain showers will linger north of the front through the early evening. Temperatures will fall to the 60s this afternoon with 50s north of Hampton Roads.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The showers will push to our south later this evening, and our winds will turn to out of the north. We’ll gradually clear out overnight. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s. Tomorrow the front will sink well to our south. High pressure will move in. We’ll have partly cloudy skies, but the wind will be breezy out of the north. So high temperatures will only be in the mid-upper 40s. Even colder air will settle in on Saturday. Low temps will drop to the 20s in the early morning. We’ll only top off in the low 40s or even near 40 during the afternoon. We’ll be dry and a little warmer on Sunday and Monday. High temps will be in the 50s.

At least we’ll have a stretch of drier weather. We aren’t expecting too much rain today. It will be about a quarter to a half an inch.

Rainfall Forecast

Hopefully, we’ll get the lesser amount. We’ve had enough rain lately. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler